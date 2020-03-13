Aanchal Khurana the strongest contender in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge

MUMBAI: The house of ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karoge’ got even more exciting with the wild card entry of Aanchal Khurana. Paras revealed that now he is more comfortable on the arrival of Aanchal as he knows her since a long time. Paras expressed that he had seen both good and evil elements in this show but Aanchal's entry in the house has come as a breath of fresh air for him.

Both Shivani and Aanchal got their first dates with Paras. However, Paras expressed his comfort with Aanchal. This certainly gives Aanchal an upper hand over the other contestants of the show. The date started off well as both of them started to open up and establish their bond. The date then swirled to the conduct of other contestants in the house, their history together, etc. By the end of their date, Paras complimented Aanchal for being the strongest contender for him. This made look Aanchal very optimistic about her chances of winning the competition.

Things got even more spiced up when two more new entrants made to the house for Shehnaaz Gill. Those two were Shehzaada and Tehran Bakshi. Whilst Paras has found his comfort zone with Aanchal, it will be interesting to see what Shehnaaz has planned for herself.