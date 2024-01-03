MUMBAI:SAB TV’s newest show is titled Aangan - Aapno Ka and it stars Mahesh Thakur and Ayushi Khurana in lead roles. The show began a few months ago and the audience has already connected to the show as the story line is something different that the audience hasn’t seen. It is a story of three daughters and their bond with their father which is depicted in a very beautiful way.

Looks like the cast and crew had a great time on sets recently during lunch time as they all bonded over amazing potluck dishes. While Samar Vermani brought sugar-free cake, and Wasim Mushtaq's brought delicious kebabs, Mahesh Thakur's homemade biryani was devoured by all.

The winner however was Mahesh, who plays the role of Jaidev. He said, “I love bringing homemade food for everyone on set as off-screen we share a fun and loving bond. Recently, I brought 'Biryani' for my co-actors, and I received great feedback from all of them.”

He further added, “We usually shoot for long hours so the set becomes our home and the cast becomes our family, so having lunch together is just our way to celebrate this family. We try to make it a point that all of us have lunch together, especially when all the actors are present on the set.”

Ayushe Khurana said, “Most of the actors are living away from their homes so there are times when we donâ€™t get home-cooked food every day, So potluck gives us a chance to relish some yummy homemade dishes.”

She further added, “I really look forward to these lunches. Itâ€™s so exciting to see who has got what. Itâ€™s a lovely tradition that also brings all the cast together in one room and we talk about almost everything under the sun.”

Credit-Prokerala