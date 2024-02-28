Aangan – Aapno Kaa actress Ayushe Khurana shares her harrowing travel experience and it is relatable for every Mumbaikar

MUMBAI: Production house Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment, known for shows like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey, Teri Meri Doriyaan, and others has launched a new show on Sab Tv titled Aangan - Aapno Ka and stars Mahesh Thakur and Ayushi Khurana in lead roles. The show is slowly making a place in the hearts of fans.

Ayushe who plays the role of Pallavi aka Pallu has a huge fan following and very often shares reels, pictures and posts about her life and professional life. She recently shared her ordeal of travelling in the city where she was stuck for an unbelievably 2.5 hours. She shared a picture of the vehicles around her while being stuck in heavy traffic and captioned it, “Stuck in Traffic for 2.5 hours NH 48 sucks”

Take a look at her post here;

Seems like Ayushe Khurana had a terrible start to her day.

