Aangan Apno Ka review: The show sets a perfect tone for women who have to choose between prioritizing family and in-laws!

The episode gives a glimpse into the lives of the three daughters who struggle with problems in their day to day life and are still in good spirits to be with their father.
Aangan Apno Ka

MUMBAI: Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment, known for shows like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey, Teri Meri Doriyaan, and others, has launched a new show on Sony SAB.

The show is titled Aangan - Aapno Ka and stars Mahesh Thakur and Ayushi Khurana in lead roles. Neetha Shetty, Aditi Rathore, Waseem Mushtaq and Darsh Agrawal play prominent roles too. The show launched on December 11 and the show has already started creating quite a buzz. The concept of the show is quite different as it showcases the story of three daughters and their bond with their father which is depicted in a very beautiful way. (Also Read: Wow! The new concept of Sab TV’s show Aangan - Aapno Ka makes it different and unique for the audience to watch the show)

The scene dwells into Jaidev’s retirement get together where his first daughter Deepika, who is an airhostess by profession, wants to attend the get together but her husband asks her to be with him in a meeting. She gives it back to him and explains to him her father’s worth in her life. The second daughter is Tanvi aka Tanu. She cannot attend the get-together as she has to prepare food and mocktails for her mother-in-law and her friends as they gather for a kitty party. The third daughter is Pallavi who is a chef. She does not want to get married and wants to be with her father. She finds an idea to get her sisters to attend the party.

It is a feel good and relatable show by the looks of it. 

The show focuses on how women put up a brave front even after encountering a sea of problems in their personal lives. How they balance work and have to choose between prioritizing in-laws and their own family.

While women will relate to the situations, it gives a subtle reality check for men and their family to treat their woman right and give them space to have a choice of doing what they actually want without feeling guilty about what they could not do. (Also Read: Must Read: Aangan – Apnon Ka gives a fresh take on the beautiful relationship between a father and his daughters!)

What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below!

Rating: 4.5/5

