Aanjjan Srivastav to be a part of Hats Off Productions' Mr Waghle Ki Duniya 2?

JD Majethia is one of the most popular personalities of the small screen who has always entertained the viewers with some of the most amazing shows till date.

The ace director-producer-actor is all set to come up with a new show and we can't keep calm.

TellyChakkar had exclusively informed you that Sumeet Raghvan is apparently playing the lead role of Mr Waghle on the show titled Mr Waghle Ki Duniya 2.

And now, here's another interesting update which will leave you super-excited.

The makers have apparently roped in the original Mr. Waghle Aanjjan Srivastav for the show. Aanjjan's role will be a surprise package for the viewers.

While Sumeet has previously done shows like Hudd Kar Di, Sarabhai v/s Sarabhai, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo, Badi Door Se Aaye Hai among others, Aanjjan has done several hit movies and TV shows to his credit.

Well, it will be a killer combination of two talented actors coming together for such an interesting project.

