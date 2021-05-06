Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha to get a new time slot?

MUMBAI: The COVID situation in our country is getting worst as more and more cases rise up and like any other working sector the entertainment business is also affected.

The television industry is balancing a lot of things, from the shoots being shifted to another state locations to many serials coming under the scanner, given an ultimatum and then going off-air it’s a very risky place to be in.

Now as per media reports it seems that Star Plus show Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha is under the scanner of the channel if the show doesn’t do that well it might have the chance to go off-air.



As of now, the show might get a new time slot though there is no confirmation on it.

The show is just two months old as it premiered on the 2nd of March 2021 and now slowly is getting into the hearts of the audiences.

There are many shows which have come under the scanner of the channels and have told to say goodbye to the show soon, owing to low TRPS.

The channels across the television are planning for a complete revamp of the channel where they are going to launch all news shows and shut shop the old ones which aren’t doing well.

Well, its good to see the channel not take the show off air so soon, but planning to give it a new time slot though that is not yet finalized.

