Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha to REPLACE Yeh Hai Chahatein?

We have been at the forefront of reporting exclusively about Star Plus’ upcoming show Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha, which is produced by Full House Media.

The show is apparently a remake of Star Jalsha’s popular show Sanjher Baati. The show’s male character will be blind but a great photographer. The hero’s role is played by Naagin fame Vijayendra Kumeria. He will feature opposite Richa Rathore.

We also wrote about Anurag Thakur, Purvi Vyas, Revati Lele, Narayani Shastri, Miloni Kapadia, Pankit Thakker, Saee Barve, Shikhar Sharma, Bharat Pahuja, and Abhishek Verma being part in for the show.

Star Plus has launched the promo, and it has been quite appreciated by masses. However, there is curiosity around which show Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha will replace.

Well, we hear that the show will mostly replace Yeh Hai Chahatein. However, fans can relax as Yeh Hai Chahatein will not shut shop but shift to another slot. In all probability, Yeh Hai Chahatein will be moved to 6 PM.

Full House Media, helmed by Sonali and Amir Jaffar, currently bankrolls Qurbaan Hua and Tujhse Hai Raabta on Zee TV.

