‘Aapla Maanus’ aka Shiv Thakare meets This former Bigg Boss contestant, details inside

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the Telly world. Shiv Thakare became the first runner up of Bigg Boss 16 and has expressed his love for the fans who always backed him up with their support.

Shiv Thakare has been part of headlines ever since his stint in the recent Bigg Boss season that was one of the most successful seasons. He came up as the first runner up and MC Stan became the winner.

Shiv has also been part of Bigg Boss Marathi which he won and this time too, his fans were very happy to witness his game. He was part of the Mandali group in the house and has won many hearts.

His game has been liked by the audience and he was considered one of the best players of the show. His fight with Archana and Priyanka has been a hot topic inside and outside the house.

Recently, he met the former Bigg Boss 13 contestant- Hindustani Bhau. Hindustan Bhau is a famous youtuber who became part of the show. Seems like he met Shiv recently and added a story with the him.

After the show, Shiv and other Bigg Boss contestants have reunited with their friends and family and enjoying the fame after a very successful season of Bigg Boss and basking in the love showered by their respective fans.

