‘Aapla Maanus’ aka Shiv Thakare meets This former Bigg Boss contestant, details inside

After the show, Shiv and other Bigg Boss contestants have reunited with their friends and family and enjoying the fame after a very successful season of Bigg Boss and basking in the love showered by their respective fans.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Thu, 03/02/2023 - 13:19
‘Aapla Maanus’ aka Shiv Thakare meets This former Bigg Boss contestant, details inside

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the Telly world. Shiv Thakare became the first runner up of Bigg Boss 16 and has expressed his love for the fans who always backed him up with their support.

Also read: Exclusive! Shiv Thakare opens up about his bond with These two contestants from Bigg Boss 16 and has a special message for fans, check out

Shiv Thakare has been part of headlines ever since his stint in the recent Bigg Boss season that was one of the most successful seasons. He came up as the first runner up and MC Stan became the winner.

Shiv has also been part of Bigg Boss Marathi which he won and this time too, his fans were very happy to witness his game. He was part of the Mandali group in the house and has won many hearts.

His game has been liked by the audience and he was considered one of the best players of the show. His fight with Archana and Priyanka has been a hot topic inside and outside the house.

Recently, he met the former Bigg Boss 13 contestant- Hindustani Bhau. Hindustan Bhau is a famous youtuber who became part of the show. Seems like he met Shiv recently and added a story with the him.

Check out the post here:

After the show, Shiv and other Bigg Boss contestants have reunited with their friends and family and enjoying the fame after a very successful season of Bigg Boss and basking in the love showered by their respective fans.

What do you think of this picture?

Do let us know in the comments below!

Also read: Exclusive! Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Shiv Thakare to collaborate for a project

For more such updates, keep checking Tellychakkar

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss 16 Shiv Thakare Colors tv Mandali Sajid Khan Sumbul Touqeer Khan MC Stan Shalin Bhanot Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Archana Gautam Tina Datta TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Thu, 03/02/2023 - 13:19

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Dhruv Tara: Tara tricks Maan Singh, falls into Dhruv’s arms after stepping into the portal
MUMBAI : Sony SAB’s show Dhruv Tara which was all set to be launched on 20th February was delayed due to reasons...
Spoiler Alert! Dil Diyaan Gallaan: Maan and Veer beat up Khushwant, Maan reveals how he will always defend his father
MUMBAI :Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood...
Spoiler Alert! Wagle Ki Duniya: Atharva is with Manoj, Vandana argues with Rajesh and Radhika
MUMBAI : ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Spoiler Alert! Pusha Impossible: Devi meets Dilip, wants his help in exchange for his freedom
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's new show by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, titled ‘Pushpa Impossible’, has begun to make a...
Manasvi Vashisht and Zeeshan Khan to join cast of Kundali Bhagya post leap?
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Shakti Arora and Shraddha Arya and is...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! Actress Bhagyashri Borse has been roped in for the upcoming movie Yaariyan 2
Exclusive! Actress Bhagyashri Borse has been roped in for upcoming movie Yaariyan 2

Latest Video

Related Stories
Manasvi
Manasvi Vashisht and Zeeshan Khan to join cast of Kundali Bhagya post leap?
popular Indian musician
Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan overtakes A.R Rahman, Arijit Singh and Neha Kakkar to become the most popular Indian musician
This Bigg Boss 16 contestant
Abdu Rozik expresses his love for This Bigg Boss 16 contestant, check out what he has to say
Netizens are disappointed with Masterchef India, the Twitterati continues its bashing of Contestant Aruna over Judges' bias!
Netizens are disappointed with Masterchef India, the Twitterati continues its bashing of Contestant Aruna over Judges' bias!
Hugs, Love and a Hexagon; you will find it all in This Cute meal shared by Bigg Boss contestants and their TV industry friends
Hugs, Love and a Hexagon; you will find it all in This Cute meal shared by Bigg Boss contestants and their TV industry friends
Mayuri Deshmukh
Mayuri Deshmukh aka Imlie’s Malini Congratulates Bigg Boss 16 contestant and friend Sumbul Touqeer Khan, what’s the Occasion?