Aarav and Reema aka Avinash Mukherjee and Tanya Sharma of Sasural Simar Ka 2 get ROMANTIC

It has been a while since the show has hit the tube. The audience is loving the freshness in the show which is produced by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms. (Read here: Sasural Simar Ka 2: Vivaan-Reema go flirty with each-other)

The new generation of the show includes actors like Avinash Mukherjee (Aarav), Radhika Muthukumar (Simar), Tanya Sharma (Reema) and Karan Sharma (Vivaan).

While the viewers felt that Aarav will fall in love with Simar and Vivaan and Reema would make for a couple, the things took a change-over as the makers decided to surprise the viewers with Aarav falling for Reema and not Simar. Meanwhile, Simar kind-off has a crush on Aarav.

With the entire chaos and drama onscreen, the actors off-screen are seen having a ball of a time shooting for the show in Agra. All the actors have bonded pretty well and their offscreen camradire is to watch out for.

As Aarav has love-at-first-sight with Reema, actors Tanya and Avinash made a romantic reel for the fans as they took up the trend and made a video on the popular Aurora Runaway challenge.

Fans just can’t afford to miss the video. Have a look:

Aren’t they super cute?

