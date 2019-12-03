News

Aarti Singh's favourite contestants in BB house

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Dec 2019 07:48 PM

MUMBAI: Big Boss13 is mid-way, and the contestants are already picking their favourites as well as whom they would like to stay in touch with outside the house. Housemates find a new way to entertain themselves through fun Q&As.

When the same question was asked to Aarti, she said Shefali, Himanshi, Debo, Bhau. After a long pause, she said Sana or Asim and then chose them both.

She also said she won’t be able to catch up with Sana and Himanshi, but the latter asked her 'Flight Nahi hai Aarti?'

It looks like Aarti was not very successful in her attempt at safe play.

What's your take?

Credits: India Forums

