Aashay Mishra is just as much creative like his on-screen character Sarangdhar Pandey - the actor can write and is trained in music

MUMBAI: Aashay Mishra, who is known for his free-spirited nature and fresh talent, will essay the lead role of Sarangdhar Pandey opposite Alia Shroff (Sukirti Kandpal) in Story 9 Months Ki. The show, which explores the concept of IVF (In Vitro Fertilization), is a story about two completely opposite characters who belong to different worlds and how their journeys collide.

In the show, Sarangdhar is an aspiring writer from Mathura who has run away to Mumbai to start his career at the age of 30 against his father’s will. He has a progressive mind, loves Gulzar, and comes across as a modern Robinhood. Also, he is a people person who is a child at heart and can charm anybody with his quirks, impromptu poems and shayari.

Speaking about his character, Aashay shares, “Sarangdhar is a man who is moved by emotions and is impulsive yet optimistic by nature. He is a wizard of words and a master of expressions. He is the kind who can befriend just about anyone, anywhere. The best thing about him is that he wears his heart on his sleeve. I do find similarities with my role. Sarangdhar has a strong creative side and I am a creative junkie, too.”

The actor further adds, “Sarangdhar finds his peace in writing and that’s his form of expression. For me, I find solace in performing arts/acting. Having said that, I can write as well. I believe I have a knack for it and have penned down a few poems as well. In fact, I am trained in classical music. I learnt it as a kid and have always found it fascinating. So, just like my on-screen character Sarangdhar, I do have a creative side where I like to explore writing and playing instruments.”

Watch Aashay Mishra as Sarangdhar Pandey in Story 9 Months Ki, starting 23 Nov every Mon-Thu at 10 30pm only on Sony Entertainment Television