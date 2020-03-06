Aashi Sharma bags her next project

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the world of entertainment.

With music videos taking the audience by storm, a lot of producers are investing in making several music videos. Apart from Television celebrities, Bollywood actors are also quite keen on doing music videos. Vicky Kaushal and Nora Fatehi starrer Pachtaoge was a mega hit followed by Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon’s Filhaal.

The projects also attract the actors as it is a short-term commitment which can easily be managed by actors who already a part of projects in continuity like daily soaps or movies.

Popular TikTok sensation Aashi Sharma has bagged yet another music video with Surma fame Vicky Thakur. We hear that the song will be an item number. The project will also star a popular Television actress.

Aashi has been a part of Fear files and Emotional Atyachar among several other projects.

We couldn’t connect with Aashi for a comment.

