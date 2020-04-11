Aashik Bhatia making the most of her quarantine by doing THIS; watch video

MUMBAI: Aashika Bhatia is popular Tik Tok sensation known for her amazing videos which she keeps sharing with the fans on her social media account. The actress enjoys a whopping 4.1 million followers on Instagram, all thanks to her wonderful posts. Aashika has always shared interesting videos which are simply a treat to watch.

Miss Bhatia has been entertaining everyone with her amazing Tik Tok videos in these days of quarantine.

And now, the actress along with other Tik Tok sensations Amir Siddiqui and Roshan Gupta has made a fun video where all three of them are standing in front of a light and shouting 'Go Corona Go'. Their madness is at another level and anyone can simply go LOL seeing this video.

Take a look at the post:

Aashika has been constantly updating her social media account with her latest Tik Tok videos. In one of the videos, she is dancing with Awez Darbar.

Take a look at it:

Well, Aashika is providing a wholesome of entertainment these days and we are loving it.

