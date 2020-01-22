Aashika Bhatia lip-syncing Shehnaaz Gill's dialogue in THIS video is simply amazing

MUMBAI: Aashika Bhatia is popularly known for her TikTok videos, which she keeps sharing with her fans on her social media account. The actress enjoys a whopping 3.8 million followers on her Instagram account. Bhatia has always posted interesting videos which are simply a treat to watch.



And now, it seems Aashika is down with Bigg Boss fever and her recent post says it all. The actress posted a TikTok video where she is lip-syncing Shehnaaz Gill's dialogue. We all know Shehnaaz had openly confessed her feelings for Siddharth Shukla on the national television.

Aashika mimicked the same and her emotions and expressions were right on point.

Take a look at Aashika's video:

On the work front, Aashika made her small screen debut with the show Meera where she played the lead role. The show aired on NDTV Imagine. She was also seen in Sony TV's show Parvarrish - Kuch Khattee Kuch Meethi, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi and Ek Shringar Swabhimaan. Aashika is also known for her big Bollywood debut in Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor starrer Prem Ratan Dhan Payo where she played Salman's sister.

What do you think about Aashika's video? Tell us in the comments.