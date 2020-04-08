Aashika Bhatia to participate in the next season of Bigg Boss?

MUMBAI: Actress and popular TikTok star Aashika Bhatia spoke to a media portal about her YouTube channel, her routine these days, and more.

Speaking about her quarantine routine, Aashika said, 'Well, the lockdown has turned me into a beginner chef is what I can say. I call my mother twice or thrice a day asking her what to do, how to do, and what not. The quarantine period overall is a very difficult situation for me since I am an outgoing person. Sitting at home is pissing me off day by day. I just want to breathe in some fresh air. I stay awake for entire nights and get up my sleep in the mornings. So my routine at home has changed a lot.'

On her makeup tutorial videos, the actress quipped, 'I have been shooting my videos at home itself. I will release them on IG TV in a day or two. Shooting music videos is also quite tiresome.'

On her YouTube channel, she said, 'I have already shot the Introduction video for my channel. I will try to start the same as soon as possible. There is something which is stopping me but I would love to come up with my own channel.”'

Aashika spoke about her experience in working in web series. She was seen in ALTBalaji’s Hum Tum Aur Them. She said, 'It was a completely different atmosphere. I have worked on TV shows, in movies but the digital platform is something entirely different. I love the atmosphere there. I may plan to do Bigg Boss. That is the only reality show I am willing to be a part of.'

Credits: India Forums