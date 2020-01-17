Aashika Bhatia's joy knew no bounds on meeting THIS Tik Tok sensation

MUMBAI: Aashika Bhatia is popularly known for her Tik Tik videos which she keeps on sharing with her fans on her social media account. The actress enjoys a whopping 3.7 million followers on her Instagram account. Bhatia has always posted interesting videos which are simply a treat to watch.

And now, Aashika posted a boomerang video where she is seen sharing the frame with Awez Darbar. Awez too is one of the popular Tik Tok stars. He is very famous among the youngsters. His videos too are pretty entertaining to watch.

Both Awez and Aashika looked extremely stylish in their avatars and the smile on their faces clearly shows that they were super happy to meet each other.

Take a look at the picture:

On the work front, Aashika made her small screen debut with the show Meera where she played the lead role. The show aired on NDTV Imagine. She was also seen in Sony TV's show Parvarrish - Kuch Khattee Kuch Meethi, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi and Ek Shringar Swabhimaan. Aashika is also known for her big Bollywood debut in Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor starrer Prem Ratan Dhan Payo where she played Salman's sister.

What do you think about these two talented social media sensations? Tell us in the comment section below.