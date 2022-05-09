Aashish Bhardwaj who plays the role of Siddharth from Zee TV's Mithai mentioned

MUMBAI: “When I was in school and college, Teacher's Day was one of the most fun days of the year. Those couple of days, all the students and teachers used to be in a good mood. The reason why I enjoyed celebrating this day was because I used to get to perform. Besides that, I feel it has always been a really important and meaningful day to me. There is no doubt that our teachers have made a significant contribution to who we are today. I feel one should always be willing to learn and never be a know-it-all. And that no matter how tough life gets, always strive to fight and emerge victorious."