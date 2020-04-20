Aashka Goradia and hubby Brent reveal how 'yoga' can help people to stay fit amidst the lockdown

MUMBAI: Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble are one of the most popular celebrity couples. They are known for their love for yoga.

The two have now revealed how 'Yoga' can help people to stay fit amidst the Coronavirus lockdown.

Explaining why the importance of yoga and how it has become the need of the hour, Aashka said, 'Yoga centers me in ways that go beyond words. Yoga is an all-encompassing practice. It touches on all the physical aspects of the body. You can tailor the practice to what feels right and places where you’re inspired to reach beyond.'

On the other hand, Brent shed light on how yoga can help in immunity and strength building. He said, 'In Yoga, you work with the body in ways that build strength into the nervous system, not building the muscle fibers themselves. You increase neuromuscular pathways. Your circulation and lymphatic system also speed up which allows the body to clear out a lot of cellular waste. The clearing of this junk allows the body to move more efficiently and become healthier.'

Not only this, but the beautiful actress also shared five basic yoga asanas that can be practiced at home easily during the lockdown. She informed, 'Chaturanga, Virabhadrasana, Adhomukha Svanasana, Paschimottanasan, and any meditative posture with legs folded can help you be strong. They have many benefits that will help remove lethargy firing up the leg. It will also open up the front and backside of the body that is caused due to sitting for long hours.'

Brent also opened up about how meditation can be helpful during these panicky situations. He said, 'If you want to talk about a strong mind, one has to learn how to sit for at least 15 minutes per day with little to no movement. That’s what asanas were designed to do since the beginning. It’s all about meditation.'

