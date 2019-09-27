Aashka Goradia And Husband Brent Goble Restore 150 Year Old Portuguese Home To Start A Yoga Shala

MUMBAI: Actress Aashka Goradia has always been known to go down the unconventional path - be it learning to fly airplanes and take up pole dance to now starting a Yoga Shala in Goa with her American husband Brent Goble.

Aashka's transition has been remarkable as the actress has lost oodles of weight and is in her best shape flaunting her curves in her pole dance and yoga videos. Now we hear that the actress is working towards helping her husband begin working towards his dream here in India.

Aashka reveals, "Brent has spent the last year and a half getting trained and certified in Yoga. I am lucky that I had the opportunity to become his first student and learn yoga from him. In the process, we dreamt of opening up Yoga Shala where people can spend a few days, detox and completely detach from everything.

This definitely isn't possible in the hustle and bustle of Mumbai. We have found the most beautiful and quaint 150-year old Portuguese home in Goa which will be Brent's base for teaching yoga. I'll be shuffling back and forth between the two cities but we are definitely excited! Our hearts skipped a beat when we saw the Portuguese home for the first time and we looked at each other and said, 'THIS IS IT'! We are now under the process of restoring it and are under renovation to make it apt for housing, yoga and all facilities which will be needed once we are ready to go!"