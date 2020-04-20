Aashka Goradia & Brent Goble Tell Us Why We Must Begin Our Yoga Journey In Times Like These

MUMBAI: As mentioned by PM Modi, in his address to the nation, we must all work towards increasing our immunity and staying fit to fight the virus. Yoga not only helps you stay physically fit but it helps you become mentally stronger, the two things we need right now.

Actress Aashka Goradia and husband Brent Goble, who are absolute fitness enthusiasts and love to practice yoga together share their Yoga journey and why this is the need of the hour.

“Yoga centers me in ways that go beyond words. Yoga is an all-encompassing practice. It touches on all the physical aspects of the body. You can tailor the practice to what feels right and places where you’re inspired to reach beyond”, said Aashka.

In the current crisis when there's a focus on immunity and strength building, Brent tells us how and why Yoga helps us achieve both. “In Yoga, you work with the body in ways that build strength into the nervous system, not building the muscle fibers themselves. You increase neuromuscular pathways. Your circulation and lymphatic system also speeds up which allows the body to clear out a lot of cellular waste. The clearing of this junk allows the body to move more efficiently and become healthier”, says Brent.

The actress also shares with us five basic asanas that we can all do at the comfort of our home, which will help build a strong body and mind. “Chaturanga (4 limbed, low plank pose), Virabhadrasana A/B (Warrior 1/2), Adhomukha Svanasana (Downward Dog), Paschimottanasana (seated forward fold) and any meditative Posture with legs folded in - these asanas have several benefits that will help remove lethargy firing up the leg, it will also open up the front and backside of the body caused due to sitting for long hours”, informs Aashka.

Brent goes on to add the importance of meditation and controlling the mind, “If you want to talk about a strong mind, one has to learn how to sit for at least 15 minutes per day with little to no movement. That’s what asanas were designed to do since the beginning. It’s all about meditation.”

With gyms shut and no equipment at home, this might be the perfect time to shift focus to Yoga, a lifelong discipline that originated in India.