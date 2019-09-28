Aashka Goradia is grieving...

MUMBAI: Aashka Goradia is one of the most lively and vivacious celebrities today. She has a massive fan following not only because of her acting chops and the way she looks and carries herself but also because of how grounded she is as a person. Given that, she has many friends in the industry too.

But Aashka recently lost someone whom she considered very close to her. She posted a heartfelt message on the loss. She is heartbroken and has a message to give people. She says, 'those we think the world of might replace us when done and those whom we never met could turn up to save our lives. She also gave suggestion to let your egos go away, call those who you love and tell them more and more you love them, not everyone grows old and not everyone lives too long, any one of us could be that.'

Take a look at her post.

We are sorry for your loss, Aashka….