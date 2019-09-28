Aashka Goradia is grieving...

MUMBAI: Aashka Goradia is one of the most lively and vivacious celebrities today. She has a massive fan following not only because of her acting chops and the way she looks and carries herself but also because of how grounded she is as a person. Given that, she has many friends in the industry too.
But Aashka recently lost someone whom she considered very close to her. She posted a heartfelt message on the loss. She is heartbroken and has a message to give people. She says, 'those we think the world of might replace us when done and those whom we never met could turn up to save our lives. She also gave suggestion to let your egos go away, call those who you love and tell them more and more you love them, not everyone grows old and not everyone lives too long, any one of us could be that.'
Take a look at her post.
View this post on Instagram
#MEMIA You came into my life as my help, turned into my godmother, someone who would fight the world for me. You loved me so dearly that you never wanted anything in return. All you wanted was to be with me, little did I know that life had different plans. . . Admitted you in the hospital for pneumonia and that viciously turned into ARDS, a term I never knew. In no time, you were gone, before I could understand what was happening I thought you were going to be the godmother to my children, a mother who would second me in my absence. I knew my unborn would be the safest with you, who will do that for me now? Who will I call MEMIA.. aainya aav ne. It breaks my heart, I can’t stop thinking about the speed at which you left me. So many people who never met you, donated funds to keep you going and prayed for you. I will miss your utter nonsense, there is a huge vacuum now, you and your life taught me lessons to never forget and the most important one was that nothing is TRANSACTIONAL when you truly love someone. Another hard lesson, those we think the world of might replace us when done and those whom we never met could turn up to save our lives. You will never leave by my side, I know it. Everyone told me to let go of what I experienced this last week, sure I will, but I won’t let go of things you taught me and time I spent with you. I love you Memia, today and always. I know I was all you had and I wish I had more time with you. I love you, and I wish I told this to you more and more. I MISS YOU, just can’t stop thinking about you. PS - see you on the other side. #promise . . Let your egos go away, call those who you love and tell them more and more you love them, not everyone grows old and not everyone lives too long, any one of us could be that.
We are sorry for your loss, Aashka….
