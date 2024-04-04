Aashka Goradia shares a beautiful visual of her husband and son; gives picture perfect vibes

Aashka has taken to her social media handle to share a beautiful post featuring the three of them and they looked like a picture perfect family!
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 04/04/2024 - 13:42
1

MUMBAI: Actresses like Dipika Kakar, Tanvi Thakker, Ishita Dutta, Vidhisha Srivastava, Pankhuri Awasthy, Gauahar Khan among others already welcomed their little ones only last year.

Aashka Goradia is a well known face in the world of Television. She has been part of many shows like Kksum, Sinndoor Tere Naam Ka, Laagi Tujhse Lagan, Daayan, among others and even got immense recognition after her stint on Bigg Boss. The actress turned entrepreneur is in the best phase of her life as she recently embraced motherhood. 

(Also Read: KYA BAAT HAI! Moms-to-be Aashka Goradia and Rubina Dilaik ups their maternity fashion and we can't decide who is better

Aashka gave birth to a beautiful baby boy on October 27 with hubby Brent Goble. The actress who has a huge fan following, shared some stunning glimpses of herself and her baby boy on social media. Aashka is yet to reveal the face of her baby boy. Aashka and Brent named the baby boy William Alexander.

Well, now Aashka has taken to her social media handle to share a beautiful post featuring the three of them and they looked like a picture perfect family! She took to her social media handle to share a post which read: ‘Our hearts are full! William Alexander makes it all worth it! We love you so much’

Take a look: 

(Also Read: Congratulations: Aashka Goradia delivers a baby boy!

Earlier too, Aashka shared some stunning glimpses of herself and her baby boy on social media and captioned it, “Nothing has ever been more sweeter, more meaningful, more precious! A song of true love, To all mothers, including mine on both sides of the world - this is it! I now know that you love your child so much that it hurts. Love - above all, truest one!’

Kksum Sinndoor Tere Naam Ka Laagi Tujhse Lagan Daayan Aashka Goradia Brent Goble Baby boy TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 04/04/2024 - 13:42

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Vanshaj SPOILER: ASTOUNDED! Yuvika shocked to see the mysterious woman’s face
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Pushpa Impossible SPOILER: ANTICIPATION! Everyone awaits the court’s verdict
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit. The...
Dhruv Tara SPOILER: OH NO! Dhruv once again outshines Suryapratap, Leaving a lasting impression
MUMBAI: The television show Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare, is an Indian science fiction romantic drama on Sony SAB....
Archana Singh Rajput is redefining hotness in these pictures
MUMBAI: Over the time with her amazing acting contribution actress Archana Singh Rajput has been grabbing the attention...
Aangan Spoiler: SHOCKING! Aparna drags Pallavi out of the house
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’ Aangan – Apno Ka stars Mahesh Thakur and Ayushi Khurana in lead roles. Neetha Shetty, Aditi Rathore,...
Aashka Goradia shares a beautiful visual of her husband and son; gives picture perfect vibes
MUMBAI: Actresses like Dipika Kakar, Tanvi Thakker, Ishita Dutta, Vidhisha Srivastava, Pankhuri Awasthy, Gauahar Khan...
Recent Stories
Archana Singh
Archana Singh Rajput is redefining hotness in these pictures
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Arjun Bijlani
Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay Shiv Shakti: Arjun Bijlani’s character transformation leaves the fans excited
Rupali Ganguly
Do you know Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly is a rakhi sister to Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar?
Surbhi
Surbhi Chandna BREAKS silence on Nakuul Mehta not posting a congratulatory wedding message for her - Exclusive
Helly
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14: Exclusive! Helly Shah to participate in the show?
Arjun Bijlani
“I think of my son’s playful expressions while playing the child-like Shiv” said Arjun Bijlani about the new layer to his character in Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti
AYESHA KHAN
Ayesha Khan expresses her anguish against media houses for capturing actress in wrong angles