Aashka Goradia shares a beautiful visual of her husband and son; gives picture perfect vibes

MUMBAI: Actresses like Dipika Kakar, Tanvi Thakker, Ishita Dutta, Vidhisha Srivastava, Pankhuri Awasthy, Gauahar Khan among others already welcomed their little ones only last year.

Aashka Goradia is a well known face in the world of Television. She has been part of many shows like Kksum, Sinndoor Tere Naam Ka, Laagi Tujhse Lagan, Daayan, among others and even got immense recognition after her stint on Bigg Boss. The actress turned entrepreneur is in the best phase of her life as she recently embraced motherhood.

(Also Read: KYA BAAT HAI! Moms-to-be Aashka Goradia and Rubina Dilaik ups their maternity fashion and we can't decide who is better

Aashka gave birth to a beautiful baby boy on October 27 with hubby Brent Goble. The actress who has a huge fan following, shared some stunning glimpses of herself and her baby boy on social media. Aashka is yet to reveal the face of her baby boy. Aashka and Brent named the baby boy William Alexander.

Well, now Aashka has taken to her social media handle to share a beautiful post featuring the three of them and they looked like a picture perfect family! She took to her social media handle to share a post which read: ‘Our hearts are full! William Alexander makes it all worth it! We love you so much’

Take a look:

(Also Read: Congratulations: Aashka Goradia delivers a baby boy!

Earlier too, Aashka shared some stunning glimpses of herself and her baby boy on social media and captioned it, “Nothing has ever been more sweeter, more meaningful, more precious! A song of true love, To all mothers, including mine on both sides of the world - this is it! I now know that you love your child so much that it hurts. Love - above all, truest one!’