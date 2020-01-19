Aashka Goradia takes on entrepreneurship 2.0, revamps her beauty brand with a massive range!

Actress Aashka Goradia who has been known to juggle between acting, yoga, pole dancing, travel, and her beauty business is now all set to fly higher. Aashka had launched, Renee in May of last year, named the brand after her mother in law and took the industry by a pleasant surprise by making eyelashes the must have in every girl's make up kit. The founders of a major FMCG brand are now backing Renee and with a revamp the brand is all set to launch its range of kohl eye pens to be followed by eye liners, color range and an entire line of beauty products!

For the launch of Renee's eye shadow range, Aashka has brought together a coup of names for the various shades which includes actresses, influencers, and some of the most popular faces in the digital sphere to kickstart the campaign. Names include Surbhi Jyoti, Adaa Khan, Kanchi Singh, Anushka Sen,Tina Dutta, Niti Taylor, Megha Gupta, Jannat Zubair, Reem, and Roshni Walia.

Aashka has always been known to a makeup enthusiast and also done a Ted X talk on beauty and society. Interestingly Aashka has chosen to play the real life role of a business woman very well as she has brought her contemporaries on board for her brand rather than being the only face associated with the brand. Speaking about Renee, Aashka says, "Renee means Reborn and upon new wings, our name takes flight! Soaring and surpassing old definitions of beauty, art and expression, Renee empowers women to reinvent themselves, redefining how they desire to showcase their persona. Our lashes and applicators took the market by storm. 3D, handcrafted, and cruelty-free and now we are all set to introduce the Kohlistic Eye Range - 11 shades of striking kajal that seize the moment and wield it into your control. You are the master! The moment is your slave!"

Speaking about future plans Aashka reveals, "We are planning to have a new product on the shelf every 15 days and our entire range will be launched by the end of 2020. I am extremely grateful to all the girls "