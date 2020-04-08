Aashka Goradia, Tinaa Dattaa and Sreejita De get STUCK in Goa due to the LOCKDOWN

MUMBAI: There is often some very exciting questions thrown into a set of a rapid fire quiz. And one of the most common questions asked is - with whom and where would you like to get stuck if on an isolated island.

Though not on an island, we are definitely isolated or co-quarantined due to the pandemic. While we cannot afford to step out of our houses, some are lucky enough to have themselves confined in the beautiful locales of Goa.

Well, popular actresses Aashka Goradia, Tinaa Dattaa and Sreejita De along with Aashka's husband and Sreejita’s boyfriend are stuck in Goa after the sudden announcement of 21-days lockdown.

When we contacted Sreejita to know how things are at their end, she shared, “Well, we had come to Yoga Ashram located in Goa and were supposed to return on 23 March. However, flights got cancelled and there was a sudden announcement on 21-days lockdown. Though, we have no regrets as the place is beautiful and calm. Had I been in Mumbai, confined in the four walls I would have surely gone crazy. The only thing I worry is my parents have to manage all alone in such testing time.”

When asked how they are managing with limited clothes, food and other things, she replied, "We have limited clothes and we have been washing and reusing it. And since it is an ashram there is only vegetarian food available and me being Bengali, I need fish. However, I wouldn't be able to eat non-veg in Mumbai as well due to the market being shut. This period is teaching us how one can live with minimalistic things. We are practicing Yoga everyday which helps us relax. We also indulge in playing games like ludo, UNO and monopoly. Also, binge watching series and shows.”

Lastly, she added, “We have no idea how long it will get prolonged and it is risky to travel by flight at the moment.”

Guys, stay safe!