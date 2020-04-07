Aasif Sheikh rekindles his love for cooking

MUMBAI: We know him as a talented Bollywood and television actor, a dapper looking father and the flirtious padosi of &TV’s Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai. But did you that Aasif Sheikh could be a great cook as well? With health care and self-isolation being the hour of the need, our television actors have found a wonderful way to spend their spare time from the cancellation of their shoots. While some are attempting to complete their ‘To do’ list of movies and books, Aasif is on the spree to accomplish his ‘To cook’ recipes at home!

Utilising his leisure time effectively in doing all the things he loves, Aasif has chosen to take over the chef’s role in the house. Not only is he experimenting with recipes, the actor also prepares breakfasts and lunches for his wife and kids. From spicy Mughlai dishes to a cheesy risotto, name the dish and the actor can whisk it. Talking further about this deep passion of his, Aasif said, “I am finally being able to find time for my family and several small interests which I otherwise miss doing because of my busy shoot schedules. I share a deep love for cooking and attempted to recently cook a new recipe, rosette fish, which my family absolutely loved. I am in charge of the breakfast now and knowing what my kids love eating, I always try cooking their favourites. Cooking really enhances my mood and I am eager to experiment with many more food items over the due course of our offs.”

Aasif also has a knack for writing and hence also utilizes his spare time in writing scripts for theatre. He shares that while many around him do not like the idea of staying at home for such a long time, but keeping in mind the health interests of the country, this is the best thing to do. Urging all his fans further, the actor said, “It’s a sincere request for every citizen of our nation to stay at home, take the necessary precautions and stay safe kyunki Hum Ghar ke andar to Corona bahar.”