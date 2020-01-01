Aastha Chaudhary visits Varanasi

MUMBAI: Actor Aastha Chaudhary is back from a rather refreshing trip to Varanasi. The Actor had binged on some great food on the trip and had an amazing time.“In Varanasi, I visited Dasashwamedh Gath, Kashi Vishwanath, Assi Gath, Manikarnika Ghat, Sarnath, Cruse. I have tasted a lot of good food there. It was Pallavi Gupta's birthday who has done soofiyan Pyaar Mera, Nazar, mere angne mein, so we took a boat and to the centre of Ganga Ji and we cut her birthday cake there. And of course, we have done a lot of shopping from there,” she says.



She adds, “I have tasted a lot of good food there like Banarasi ka paan, pehelwan ki lassi, Gali wale chacha ki kachori, samosa, Bun Maska chai, etc. As we all know that Varanasi is famous for pickle and pappad, I bought a lot from there.”



Aastha loved the locals there as well. “People are very interested there and are very helpful. Sometimes they use abusive language which sounds very cute and other people did not take those words as abuses there. The people of Banaras are really different and helpful in nature,” she says



Ask her what are the top five spots that one must visit when one goes to Varanasi and she says, “Manikarnika Ghat where the dead bodies are burned must be visited. When you see it, you realise that this is the reality of life and I think its beautiful one should accept it. Assi Ghat is really beautiful and has clear water. One should visit there for sure. You can explore it on a boat. The sunset in the evening is really beautiful. One should also go on the cruise there. You will see that a lot of the Siberian birds will be chasing you and when you see it, it looks so beautiful. You can see the entire Banaras from there. Sarnath also must be visited, although it is a little bit away from Banaras. Last but not least, Banarasi sarees must be bought! And one should not go without tasting the street food of Banaras.”