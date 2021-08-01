Aastha Gill: Important to know what your audiences are liking

MUMBAI: Singer Aastha Gill has belted out several hits along with Badshah such as 'Buzz', 'Kareja kareja', 'DJ waley babu' and the latest 'Paani paani'. She has revealed as to why the rapper and her make such a hit pair among.

"Badshah is very wise that way as he knows what is going on. He reads the trends. We perform together, so that connection is there, that bond is there. After every show, we listen to world or random music and discuss what's in, what kind of vibe people are liking these days. All that we discuss," Aastha told IANS.

She added: "It is very important to know what your audiences are liking and we work accordingly."

The 30-year-old singer credits her bond with the rapper for their success.

"That bond comes out very nicely when we work together," she added.

Aastha is seen in the adventure reality TV show "Khatron Ke Khiladi" season 11, which airs on Colors.

SOURCE : IANS