Abdu Rozik to Elvish Yadav, the Bigg Boss contestants who were involved in legal disputes

Today we will take a look at other former Bigg Boss contestants who were involved in legal controversies.
Abdu Rozik

MUMBAI: Recently there was news of Abdu Rozik and Shiv Thakare being summoned by ED in a money laundering case which raised quite a few eyebrows. Today we will take a look at other former Bigg Boss contestants who were involved in legal controversies.

Puneet Superstar

An FIR was filed against Puneet when individuals associated with the Bigg Boss contestant sent abusive messages, and threatening emails to influencer Faizan Ansari.

Munawar Faruqui

Munawar recently won Bigg Boss 17 and lifted the trophy. He however, has been part of several controversies. Munawar had a stand-up comedy show in Munro Cafe in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, where a MLA’s son accused him of mocking and making malicious jokes about Hindu deities.

Sajid Khan

The Bigg Boss 16 contestant raised eyebrows when he was accused by nine actresses of sexual harassment and named in the #metoo movement. As a result, Sajid was banned from The Federation of Western India Cine Employees( FWICE) for a year.

Elvish Yadav

The Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner was in the centre of controversy when venom of Cobra and Krait snakes in samples at a rave party attended by Elvish. The samples have been handed to the Jaipur FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) for further investigation. Five men were arrested in this case where an accused said that the rave parties took place in different locations in Delhi. He also revealed that cobra krait species of snakes were being used in the rave party. On further investigation Elvish Yadav’s name cropped up and the news flared up. Thus, a case has been filed against Yadav in the Sector 49 police station.

Nikki Tamboli

Nikki was named in the money laundering case by Sukesh Chandrashekhar. She reportedly received Rs 3.5 lakhs and an expensive Gucci bag from the conman. The ED stated in its chargesheet, “During the first meeting in April 2018, the accused Pinky Irani received an amount to the tune of ₹10 lakh in cash from Sukesh Chandrasekhar, out of which she gave cash to the tune of Rs. 1.5 lakh to Nikita Tamboli. On the second occasion, after two to three weeks of her first meeting, she went alone to meet Sukesh Chandrasekhar where she was given cash to the tune of ₹2 lakh and one Gucci Bag by the accused Sukesh Chandrasekhar.”

Rakhi Sawant

Rakhi and controversy go hand-in-hand. The Main Hoon Na actress accused her ex-husband Adil Durrani of domestic abuse and filed an FIR against him. He then filed another FIR against her for circulating his private videos.

