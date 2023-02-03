Abdu Rozik expresses his love for This Bigg Boss 16 contestant, check out what he has to say

This Bigg Boss 16 contestant

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another story for its readers and this time, we have Abdu and Shiv’s bromance as they embrace and Abdu expresses his love for friend and Bigg Boss 16’s first runner up – Shiv Thakare

Also read:  Bigg Boss 16 fame Abdu Rozik to open a Restaurant in India?

Abdu Rozik has won over the hearts of the masses after his stint in the Bigg Boss 16 house. The show is one of the most controversial reality shows on TV and has a huge fan following. His adorableness and Honest to God attitude is something that has appealed to the Indian audience.

He was one of the strongest and popular players in the show and bonded well with Shiv Thakare and Sajid Khan. While he was in the house and the audience was asked about who entertained them the most, the most instant reply was Abdu.

Now, in this video that has surfaced, we can see Abdu saying, “I love you Brother” to Shiv Thakare as they embrace.

Check out the video:

The two stars share a brotherly bond and they are now known as ‘Shibdu’. They both had a great time in the house and the audience liked the friendship between the two.

What do you have to say about this?

Do let us know in the comments below

Also read:  Abdu Rozik reveals who is the one person he wouldn’t want to meet from the Bigg Boss house


    

 

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Thu, 03/02/2023 - 12:42

