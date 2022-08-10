Abdu Rozik returns to hometown to celebrate Eid with family

Tajik singer and former 'Bigg Boss 16' contestant Abdu Rozik shared his plans for Eid this year and said he is going to make it special with his family in his village Ghizhdarva in Panjakent, Tajikistan. He is giving all his neighbour's food and fruit baskets during the festival.
He also added that he will be spending his Eid vacation with Salman Khan in Dubai.

Revealing his plans for Eid this year he shared: "I am spending Eid with my parents and my two brothers and two sisters. I am in my village and also decorating my new house here. I'm so excited for all the changes in my life and everyone is so shocked also that I've grown."

He added: "Eid is an important time to give back to the Almighty and appreciate everything we have. I am grateful for my health, my sponsor, my family, my friends, my fans and all the love and blessings I get. I will be back in Dubai on April 24 and I will be spending the last Eid vacation with Salman (Khan) bhai as he is coming to Dubai and I will be also watching 'Kisi ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan' on the last days of Eid vacation."

"I think this is the first year where Eid feels different because I have been able to change my family's life and make everyone happy. I have to thank my apa and ifcm team for helping me to achieve so much in one year," he concluded.


SOURCE-IANS

 

 

 

 

Tajik singer Bigg Boss 16 Abdu Rozik Ghizhdarva Panjakent
