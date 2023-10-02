Abdu Rozik reveals who is the one person he wouldn’t want to meet from the Bigg Boss house

Abdu was one of the most loved and celebrated contestants of Bigg Boss. Now in a recent interview, he revealed who is the one contestant he wouldn’t want to meet post the show getting over.
MUMBAI:Abdu Rozik rose to fame with his participation in the reality show Bigg Boss 16, where he was considered one of the most positive and loved contestants of the show.

One of the reasons as to why the show has been running well is because of him, as the audience loved to watch him on the show

Whenever any actor has been asked who their favourite contestant is, everyone says Abdu.

We have also seen how the housemates also love him and often protect him during the show. On various occasions, we have seen how Salman Khan used to praise him and has been outspoken about his fondness and love for him.

Recently, Abdu returned to the house after taking a break from the show in between, and the fans were super excited to see him back in the show.

Once he had returned, he made headlines as he wasn’t talking to Nimrit and Sajid Khan. That became the point of discussion both inside and outside of the house.

Later, Abdu had to leave the show mid-way due to his prior commitments, and hence his journey has come to an end.

In a recent interview, Abdu revealed who the one person he wouldn’t want to meet post-Bigg Boss was. He said that he wouldn’t ever want to meet Archana Gautam as she is very irritating and gives him a headache as she doesn’t stop talking.

Well, there is no doubt that the audience felt that he was one of the strongest contestants on the show and saw him as the winner, but never thought that they wouldn't see him during the finale of the show.

The fans are going to miss Abdu and his game in the show.

