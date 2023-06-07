Abdu Rozik turns kidnapper in his fiction show debut on Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan

Abdu Rozik

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, which is a romantic drama based in modern-day Vrindavan, has been an audience favorite since its launch. With a gripping storyline and relatable characters such as Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia), Radha (Neeharika Roy), and Damini (Sambhabana Mohanty) the show has kept the viewers on the edge of their seats. In the recent episodes, viewers witnessed how after coming back home from the hospital, Radha has convinced Mohan to start going to office after a very long time. 
 
With so much drama in store, the viewers will also witness the entry of popular Tajikistan singer- Abdu Rozik in the show. In contrast to his adorable and pleasant demeanour, Abdu will be seen playing a cameo role of a kidnapper called ‘Abdu’. In the upcoming episodes, viewers will get to witness that the whole family is preparing for the birthday party of Gungun (Reeza Choudhary), but Damini and Kaveri (Manisha Purohit) are planning to get her kidnaped. And during this celebration, the audience will witness the entry of Abdu!   
 
Abdu Rozik said, “I am super excited for a cameo in my first fiction show ever. My character’s name is also ‘Abdu’ and he is a kidnapper. Ever since I have come to Mumbai, I have done a lot of shows but for the first time, I am playing a fictional character. However, I never thought I will play an adorable, trying-to-be-scary kidnapper in my life. The cherry on the cake is that most of my scenes are with the child actor of the show, Reeza Choudhary, and I hope the viewers will love watching us. The entire cast and crew are really warm and welcoming, I had great fun shooting with them.”

While Abdu is very excited for his fiction show debut on television, it will be interesting for the viewers to watch how Radha and Mohan will save Gungun. Will Mohan get to know that it was Damini who got Gungun Kidnapped?
 
To know what happens next, watch Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan every day at 8 pm, only on Zee TV!

