Abeer and Mishti get Kunal and Kuhu's shocking divorce news in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

MUMBAI: Star Plus popular daily soap Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is up for interesting twist in the story.

Abeer and Mishti are happily exploring their love and romance but are unaware of what dhamaka awaits them.

Abeer and Mishti has got a clue of some differences amid Kunal and Kuhu and assumes it to be normal.

Abeer although is worried as he had hidden Kunal's escape news from Mishti, while now Abeer gets a shocker.

Abeer gets a shock as he meets Kunal's lawyer and learns that Kunal is planning to divorce Kuhu.

Abeer gives this shocker news to Mishti and she is left stunned and realize that Kunal was mentioning it.