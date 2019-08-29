Abeer and Mishti to give LOVE GOALS during Janmashthami celebrations in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishtey…

MUMBAI: In the upcoming episode of Star Plus show Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke, the audience will witness Mishti accepting the challenge of confessing her love for Abeer in front of everyone during the Janmashthani celebrations.



Moving ahead, Abeer and Mishti will be seen totally lost in love, and during the celebrations, the couple will have a dreamy sequence where they will perform an intimate dance.



Abeer has proposed to Mishti, and the lady has also accepted him completely. It will be interesting to see them give viewers major love and relationship goals.