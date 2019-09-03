Abeer and Mishti to help Kuhu in Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ serial, Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke, is seeing an interesting track in the ongoing storyline.

Earlier seen how Abeer and Mishti unite Kunal and Kuhu. However, nothing goes well between Kunal and Kuhu as Kunal doesn't love Kuhu and also reveals his love drama to Kuhu.

The post-wedding rituals are on the head, and Abeer and Mishti finally notice the distance between Kunal and Kuhu

Though Mishti always thought good for Kuhu, Kuhu is still holding Mishti responsible for the issues between her and Kunal's relationship.

Let’s see how Abeer and Mishti execute their strategies to help Kuhu get Kunal's love.