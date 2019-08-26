Abeer and Mishti unite to resolve Kunal and Kuhu's matter in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular daily soap Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is gearing up for new drama and dhamaka.

Abeer and Mishti's love life has begun, and everything is going well.

Abeer is leaving no opportunity to share romantic moments with Mishti.

But soon, Mishti unveils Kunal and Kuhu's marriage truth and their differences to Abeer.

Abeer and Mishti join hands to resolve this problem.

Abeer promises Mishti that he will not let Kuhu suffer and will make Kunal understand that he loves Kuhu.

It will be interesting to see what happens next.