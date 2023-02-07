Abeer Singh Godhwani is excited about headlining the latest track in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai which highlights his onscreen love story

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 07/02/2023 - 23:20
Abeer Singh

MUMBAI: Abeer Singh Godhwani plays the role of Kairav in one of TV longest running fiction Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The show is being produced by Rajan Shahi’s Directors Kut Production. The actor talks about his experience shooting the latest track of the family drama.
 
“My experience is very good and I'm glad that people are loving me in the show. God has been kind. The recent track is about the love story of Kairav and Muskan (Shambhavi Singh). They face many hurdles and also have to convince the family members that their emotion for each other is genuine. But once the families are convinced it's a lot of fun coming up in the events and marriage functions,” he says.
 
Describing his on-screen wedding attire, the actor adds, “The whole look is something which reflects the beauty and tradition of royal Rajasthani culture. There are Royal necklaces, golden sherwani and bright coloured kurtas.”
 
On daily soap, there is nothing greater and beautiful than the wedding extravaganzas, something that viewers enjoy too. “Wedding-themed television series are huge hits with the audience since weddings are such a big part of Indian tradition and culture. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has long been renowned for its celebrations of many occasions in Rajasthani style. Directors Kut production is always known for making festivals, functions and events in the family larger-than-life. And this is going to be no different. A lot of fun is coming up. This time the celebrations are going to be in the Pahari way of Kasauli and not only Rajasthani. First time they will be showing something like this in the show,” he says, adding that the show beautifully emphasises the highs and lows of any relationship.

Abeer’s way of contributing to make this sequence all the more better is by staying true to his character, and role in the story.
 
Talking about his off-screen friendship with Shambhavi Singh, he adds, “We share a fun bond with each other, joyful and very friendly. We enjoyed doing our scenes very much.”


 

Abeer Singh Godhwani Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Kairav Rajan Shahi Muskan Shambhavi Singh Pahari Kasauli  TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 07/02/2023 - 23:20

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Anupama Solanki opens up on shooting with transgenders in Nath Krishna Aur Gauri Ki Kahani
MUMBAI: Actress Anupama Solanki, who plays the role of Kalawati in the show Nath Krishna Aur Gauri Ki Kahani, recently...
Abeer Singh Godhwani is excited about headlining the latest track in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai which highlights his onscreen love story
MUMBAI: Abeer Singh Godhwani plays the role of Kairav in one of TV longest running fiction Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai....
Avika Gor to have a working birthday this year on two different sets: It feels like I’m doing something constructive, and exciting this year
MUMBAI: Birthdays are always special and we all want to spend the day doing what we love the most. Avika Gor is no...
Afreen Alvi opens up on what fashion means to her
MUMBAI: If you are in the entertainment industry and your job demands you to face the camera, then along with acting,...
Afreen Alvi opens up on what fashion means to her
MUMBAI: Actress Afreen Alvi says that fashion, to her, means clothes that help you be more confident. She says that she...
Aadesh Chaudhary: When I came to Mumbai, I understood the value of money
MUMBAI: Aadesh Chaudhary earned his first salary when he was in class 12. The actor started modelling and got paid 1000...
Recent Stories
Karan Johar
What! Karan Johar shares Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s ‘first look test’ picture from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, netizens react
Latest Video
Related Stories
Anupama Solanki
Anupama Solanki opens up on shooting with transgenders in Nath Krishna Aur Gauri Ki Kahani
Avika
Avika Gor to have a working birthday this year on two different sets: It feels like I’m doing something constructive, and exciting this year
Afreen
Afreen Alvi opens up on what fashion means to her
Aadesh Chaudhary
Aadesh Chaudhary: When I came to Mumbai, I understood the value of money
Prateik Chaudhary
Prateik Chaudhary leaves Sindoor Ki Keemat post leap: I still can’t believe season one is over… will miss everything about the show
Siddharth Joukani
Siddharth Joukani on how he got the web series Rafuchakkar