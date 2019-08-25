News

Abeer's gift turns Mishti's strength in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Aug 2019 10:15 AM

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular daily soap Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is up for new drama and twists.

Abeer gets Mishti back home after stopping her from going to Mumbai.

Abeer and Mishti alao confess their love for each other.

Mishti returns but is skeptical about entering Maheshwari house after what she has done.

Abeer can see Mishti's dilemma and gives her a gift.

Abeer gives her a pendant that he had bought for her. He tells Mishti that this pendant has a mirror that will make her realize her strength. He then asks her to come inside and meet the family.

It will be interesting to see how everyone reacts to this.

Tags > Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Abeer, Mishti, Maheshwari, Kunal, Kuhu, Star Plus, spoiler, Spoiler Alert, Update, written update, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Vicky Kaushal and Noora Fatehi on The Kapil...

Vicky Kaushal and Noora Fatehi on The Kapil Sharma Show
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Narayani Shastri
Narayani Shastri
Giriraj Kabra
Giriraj Kabra
Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann Khurrana
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp
Karan Johar
Karan Johar
Manish Tulsiyani
Manish Tulsiyani
Sonu Nigam
Sonu Nigam
Ravi Bhatia
Ravi Bhatia
Neetu Wadhwa
Neetu Wadhwa

past seven days