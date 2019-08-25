Abeer's gift turns Mishti's strength in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular daily soap Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is up for new drama and twists.



Abeer gets Mishti back home after stopping her from going to Mumbai.



Abeer and Mishti alao confess their love for each other.



Mishti returns but is skeptical about entering Maheshwari house after what she has done.



Abeer can see Mishti's dilemma and gives her a gift.



Abeer gives her a pendant that he had bought for her. He tells Mishti that this pendant has a mirror that will make her realize her strength. He then asks her to come inside and meet the family.



It will be interesting to see how everyone reacts to this.