Abha Parmar roped in for Four Lions’ show for Sony TV

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

We’ve been at the forefront of reporting updates about Sony TV’s upcoming show to be produced by Gul Khan’s Four Lions Pvt Ltd and Dipti Kalwani. (Read here: Charu Mehra to join Param Singh in Gul Khan’s Sony TV show)

We exclusively informed our readers about Param Singh, Akshita Mudgal, Kunal Thakur, Charu Mehra, and others being roped in for the show.

Now, the latest buzz is that actress Abha Parmar, who is known for her stints in shows like Yeh Unn Dino Ki Baat Hai and Gudiya Hamari Sabhi Pe Bhari, has been roped in to play the character of a grandmother in the show.

We couldn’t connect with Abha for a comment.

Apart from this show, Four Lions Pvt Ltd is set to launch a new show for Colors, titled Namak Ishq Ka. It stars Shruti Sharma, Monalisa, and Aditya Ojha in the lead roles.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

(Also read: Shagun Sharma to join Param Singh and Akshita Mudgal in Sony TV’s next )