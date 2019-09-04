News

Abhi and Pragya's emotional breakdown in Kumkum Bhagya

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 Sep 2019 08:45 AM

MUMBAI: ZEE TV's most popular TV serial Kumkum Bhagya is bringing Lambodray Janam Utsav on September 8th.

The upcoming storyline will see a lot of twists and turns.

The Mehras organize a grand utsav to welcome Lord Ganesha on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Destiny brings Abhi close to Pragya when Abhi prays to Lord Ganesha to end his worries and make him meet his Pragya.

Pragya attends the Mehras' grand function.

After completing the maha-aarti, finally, Abhi will see Pragya after 24 years.

Abhi and Pragya break down in tears on seeing each other and share a tight hug of love.

The new promo has been released.

Tags > Vin Rana, Ruchi Savarn, and Shikha Singh, Zee TV, Kumkum Bhagya, Kumkum Bhagya Spoiler, Kumkum Bhagya Written Update, Leena Jumani, Mishal Raheja, Shabbir Ahluwalia, Naina Singh, Mughda Chapekar, TellyChakkar,

