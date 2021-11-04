Abhi - Pragya and Zee Kutumbh are all set to spread cheer and joy this festive season as they join the Zee Wali Diwali Meet ke Ghar celebrations

MUMBAI: Zee TV's latest fiction show, Meet, has made a special place for itself in the audience’s hearts. The inspirational show presents the story of Meet Hooda (Ashi Singh), who mirrors several women across the nation that are fighting societal norms of gender roles regarding work and responsibilities. While the show has already managed to create a sense of awakening amongst the audience, Meet Hooda's marriage to Meet Ahlawat (Shagun Pandey) left everyone surprised. But that’s not it! This Deepavali, the Ahlawat family is all set to host the annual Diwali party on Zee TV and this unique 'Zee Waali Diwali Meet ke Ghar' celebration will see lots of fun, dance, and masti. Top telly stars will not only celebrate the festival of Diwali but also entertain you during this special episode that will air on 31st October at 12 pm and 7 pm.

Zee TV viewers are in for a treat as they will witness some amazing performances of their most favourite Telly stars of the Zee Kutumbh like Abhi (Shabir Ahluwalia) and Pragya (Sriti Jha), Prachi (Mugdha Chapekar) and Ranbir (Krishna Kaul), Akshat (Nishant Malkani) and Guddan (Kanika Mann), Krisha (Anjali Tatrari) and Devraj (Avinesh Rekhi), Kalyani (Reem Shaikh), and Rani (Megha Ray). During the shoot, the Zee TV stars left everyone awestruck with their amazing performance; however, it was special appearances by celebrities like Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee and Rithvik Dhanjani that made the celebration at Meet's house memorable. Their enchanting acts will surely win your hearts!

While Abhi and Pragya grooved to ‘Ab Mujhe Raat Din’ and ‘Bansuri’, Prachi and Ranbir matched steps to ‘Silsila Yeh Chahat ka’, ‘Radha Kaise Na Jale’ and ‘Jalte diye’. On the other hand, Devraj and Krishna mesmerized everyone with their performance on Deva Shree Ganesha. But our very own Meet duo were the show stealers as they got the audience dancing to the numbers like Ye Kaisa Ladka Hai, Dum Duma Dum, Jane De, Mujhe Jane De and Chinta Ta Chita Chita while they swayed along with each other.

Shangun Pandey was thoroughly excited and shared “Entire Meet team was so overwhelmed with the warmth and love Zee Kutumbh bought in to our house to spend Diwali festival. Though we all got to spend very little time with each other, but I’m sure the memories will stay forever, and I hope Zee Parivaar equally enjoyed with us just the way we did, and we are honestly looking forward to welcoming them soon. Also, I got to dance with my newlywed wife whom I’m not very fond of, but we definitely gelled really well on the stage and got the audience grooving to our numbers and that’s a major achievement I must say. I hope just like we are having a gala time, all our audiences have a great Diwali this year with all their loved ones by their side.”

Ashi Singh was equally happy and shared, “This was my first experience shooting for such a grand event and also it was Meet’s first Diwali after her wedding. I thoroughly enjoyed the whole occasion, especially with my Zee Parivaar. In fact, it was my first interaction with most of them and it felt really great to have such an amazing bond at the very first meet.”

Shabir Ahluwalia shared “We are actually having a lot of fun and especially this is the first time we are meeting Meet kutumb on the occasion of Diwali. They have been attending us very well and it’s just the beginning I feel, and now that we’ve become friends, we all will have our share of interactions in the future too. Thankfully Diwali has always been the mediator to have amazing people in life, and this year it got double exciting because not only will I be enjoying it with my friends and family but also with Zee TV’s new members like, Ahlawat family. Dancing with Pragya to having a lovely chat with the family has gotten me all excited to be very honest. It has always been exciting with all the lights and jazz that fills in your heart during Diwali, but this year is very special, and I wish everybody the same.”

Sriti Jha said “I am all overwhelmed with the kind of arrangement Meet kutumb did for us and we are having a gala time with all of them here. We usually spend Diwali with our closed ones, but this time spending it with the whole cast and crew of Meet feels just great. We have been rehearsing for our performances and super excited to do the final show on the stage.”

Well, we cannot wait to see all these power-packed performances on the TV screen, can you?

To catch all the mega dance acts, tune into Zee Waali Diwali Meet ke Ghar on Sunday, 31st October, at 12pm and 7 pm, only on Zee TV!