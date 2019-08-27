News

Abhimanyu Chaudhary joins Dangal TV’s Ek Ichadhari Naagin Ka Inteqam

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
27 Aug 2019 04:15 PM

MUMBAI: We are back with another update on Dangal TV’s upcoming supernatural revenge drama Ek Ichadhari Naagin Ka Inteqam.

TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting exclusively about the show and its star cast. We already mentioned about Nikita Sharma and Jatin Bharadwaj playing the leads in the show.

Now, the latest we have heard is that actor Abhimanyu Chaudhary, who was last seen in Zee TV’s Manmohini, will also be playing the lead in the drama.

Ek Ichadhari Naagin Ka Inteqam is a story of a naagin who wants to seek revenge from a thakur (played by Manish Khanna). The show will have a love triangle between the characters of Nikita, Jatin, and Abhimanyu.

The show will also feature actors namely Deepak Chadha, Manu Malik, and Tanu Vidyarthi, and popular child artists Ayaan Zubair Rahmani and Kashvi Kothari (as reported by us).

TellyChakkar will soon be back with more updates on the show!

