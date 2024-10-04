Abhinandan Jindal: Maturity comes from facing tough times

MUMBAI: When the going gets tough, the tough gets going. This is very true for actor Abhinandan Jindal’s journey in showbiz who made his bollywood debut with Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay.

"The performances of seasoned actors reflect a depth of maturity, not solely derived from hard work but also from navigating difficult circumstances. It's evident in their eyes that they have gone through experiences that have made them mature. Personally, I find myself better equipped to comprehend situations and maintain realistic expectations from others. Drawing inspiration from icons like Sachin Tendulkar, my own background in cricket has deeply influenced my perspective. I was particularly moved by Muhammad Ali's revelation during an interview, where he proclaimed his faith in Allah as his sole bodyguard. Additionally, my father's background as a military officer serves as a constant source of inspiration. Coming from a modest upbringing, I've internalized the importance of balancing personal and professional life, cultivating mental resilience, and steering clear of distractions. These lessons have been invaluable in shaping my journey."

He talks about his journey, saying, "My dad was strict, and I felt like I couldn't be myself around him. But when I stepped in front of the camera, it felt like I had a new lease on life because I could finally breathe. Acting in front of the camera was like oxygen that gave me hope for a fresh start. When I left Chandigarh, the circumstances weren't good, so being in front of the camera felt like breaking free from jail. And on top of that, I was getting paid to act, so I wasn't nervous at all and considered it a blessing."

But when I was in front of the camera, I could express myself freely. Just saying my lines and showing my emotions felt incredible. I moved to Mumbai in August 2014 without any plans of becoming an actor. But when a magazine published my photo and I got called for an audition, I decided to give it a try because of some family reasons as I had nothing to lose. My mom encouraged me to go for it, and after that, I thought, why not? During this journey, I met an actor named Pankaj Mishra Ji, who suggested I join an acting institute called "Kreating Charakters" because he recognized my daring nature and do-or-die attitude. He observed in me the potential to thrive in the intense environment of the institute, known for its blunt culture where many struggle to endure, often leaving within a mere 15-20 days. However the teachers at the institute Samar Jai Singh, Rupesh Thapliyal, and Vijal Manral also saw something special in me and gave me a lot of encouragement . That's when I realized I truly loved acting. It's a brave game, so I decided to dive in fearlessly.”."

Ask him who inspires him, and he says, “I really admired Ranbir in Rockstar. His character transformation was marked by a journey of love, loss, self-destruction, and redemption and I loved how his acting captured the complexities of human emotions. I'm a fan of Manoj Bajpayee ji too, because the way he performs is so effortless. When it comes to my approach to acting, I prioritize authenticity over imitation. I believe in staying true to myself rather than trying to mimic others. My method involves delving deep into the backstory of a scene, understanding the motivations of my character, and the underlying themes of the script. I don't let external pressures dictate my performance; instead, I focus on comprehending the intentions of the writer and the director's vision for the project. While there are many talented actors out there, I believe it's essential to be a smart actor who understands the intricacies of the filmmaking process. This includes knowing the preferences of the director of photography (DOP) and the director regarding shot composition and visual storytelling. It's crucial to grasp what the writer aims to convey through the script, allowing me to embody the character authentically. You should also understand directing to master timing and deliver excellent shots and should also understand the wants of the channel and the production. An actor has to be a complete package."

He says that his personal struggles have made him who he is today. “The challenges I've encountered in the past two years have given me a new perspective on facing situations. They've made me stronger and more mature. When you've experienced struggles and hardships, reacting to situations becomes natural; there's no need for pretence. Real-life experiences are crucial in shaping one's acting abilities.”