AbhiNara DEFEATS AnuZaadi and Munawar Faruqui-Hina Khan in the ‘MOST ADORED CHESMITRY’ category - TC Poll Result

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 17 has finally come to an end and the celebrity contestants have their individual fanclubs already!

Munawar Faruqui and Abhishek Kumar reached top two. Mannara became the second runner-up of Bigg Boss 17. Later, it was Munawar Faruqui who was announced as the winner of the show. (Also Read: TC Poll Results: Lakshmi OVER RULES Akshara and Katha as the best dressed bride! )

The contestants are busy signing different projects and fans cannot have enough of them. Among the many, we saw certain contestants coming together for music related projects. Munawar associated with popular actress Hina Khan for a music video, Abhishek Kumar teamed up with Mannara Chopra and Anurag Dhobal joined hands with Khanzaadi.

Halki Halki Si, featuring Munawar and Hina Khan, is about their romance with the rain. Yes, not only in the rain but also with the rain. In the music video, he is shown as having broken up with a girl and keeps waiting for her to come back. That is when he meets a childhood friend and she makes him feel alive. A new love story blooms when he realises that she always made him feel this way.

On the other hand, Abhishek and Mannara, Anshul Garg from Desi Music Factory recently released the single Saanware. The song received a lot of love for Akhil Sachdeva’s soulful voice and the leads’ sparkling chemistry. It has been trending on charts.

Anurag Dobhal and Khanzaadi, also known as Firoza Khan, are gearing up for an exciting new venture together. The duo recently announced their collaboration for Rangreza and has already created quite a buzz about it.

Well, TellyChakkar hosted a poll to know which the audience’s favourite pair is and 64 percent of the audience votes for Abhishek and Mannara while 30 percent of the people vote for Munawar and Hina. Anurag and Khanzaadi lose with a bank of 6 percent votes. (Also Read: Tellychakkar Poll! Fans chose Ram Charan over Prabhas for playing Ram in their movies)

