Abhinav Choudhary bags Star Plus’ Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao

MUMBAI: Actor Abhinav Choudhary, who is known for his character as Parshuram in &TV’s Paramavatar Shri Krishna, has bagged Star Plus’ Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao.

The above mentioned drama is produced by Rajshri. The story will be focused on Dadi, Dada and theirs two granddaughters. It features Piyaa Albela fame Sheen Dass and newbie Aangha Bhonsle in roles of granddaughters while character of grandmother is portrayed by National Award-winning actress Seema Biswas. Talented actor Mohan Joshi will be seen in the role of a grandfather.

While, actors Abhishek Singh Pathania and Ankit Raizada will be seen in the male lead roles. Sheen will be seen opposite Abhishek while Anagha is paired with Ankit.

Abhinav will have an important part to play in the show.

Early in the day, we broke the news about the show taking away the timeslot of Sanjivani 2 at 7.30pm. Sanjivani 2 will get another timeslot.

We could not get through Abhinav for a comment.

