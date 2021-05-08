Abhinav Kohli calls child helpline as he thinks Shweta Tiwari has left his child in a hotel room

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is a popular adventure reality show. The show will soon be back with its 11th season. Reportedly, Sanaya Irani stepped out from KKK11 last minute, and Shweta Tiwari has been brought on board. Report further stated that Shweta was spotted at the Mumbai airport as she jetted off to Cape Town to shoot for the hosted show. And her estranged husband Abhinav Kohli seemed to be in panic mode and is pretty restless. Well, Abhinav shared a series of videos on his Instagram account late night. In the videos, he is heard saying that Shweta had asked him for his consent to go to Cape Town for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. However, even after denying it, he says that Shweta jetted off to South Africa amid the second wave of Coronavirus, allegedly keeping their children in a hotel room.

ALSO READ: Shweta Tiwari to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

Abhinav Kohli is panicking as he thinks their son Reyansh Kohli is not with Shweta. Due to this, he said that he even tried to lodge an FIR against her but nothing to avail as they told him to visit the Children welfare committee. In the video, he also says that his son is an insecure and anxious child who wants a guardian next to him. Hence, he is searching for his son in the hotel to hotel and hoping to find him before nightfall. Furthermore, Kohli appeals to people to help him with any information about his son.

If he fails to find his child, Kohli mentions that the next option he has is to go to High Court. In the next video, Abhinav revealed that his son had congestion in his chest and was not keeping well while thinking he might have COVID. Abhinav even makes a complaint by dialling the child helpline number and told him about his child's plight. Abhinav Kohli asked the viewers to give him any leads regarding his son.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: SHOCKING! Shweta Tiwari's estranged husband Abhinav Kohli approaches High Court against the actress; read more

CREDIT: SPOTBOYE