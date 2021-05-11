Abhinav Kohli reacts to CCTV video posted by Shweta Tiwari

MUMBAI: Shweta Tiwari and Abhinav Kohli have made headlines once again. Abhinav posted videos claiming that Shweta has left their son Reyansh and gone for the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 to South Africa. Shweta then posted a shocking CCTV video of Abhinav trying to snatch their kid forcefully from her while taking a walk in the lawn. Shweta showed a glimpse of how this incident affected the child later. In no time, Abhinav reacted.

The actor went live on Instagram to share his side of the story. He posted some more unseen pre and post videos. One video sees him, Shweta, and their kid present in the lift. The video seems to be from before the lawn incident. In the video, he is recording where he asks Reyansh where he wants to go. The kid reacts and says, “Papa ke paas.” In the very same video, Shweta is heard saying that he doesn’t have to go to live with his father but has to stay with his mother instead. Abhinav shows another video which was after the lawn incident that sees him coming back and giving the child back to Shweta in the building lobby.

Take a look.

Meanwhile, in the video from the live session, Abhinav claims son Reyansh was sleeping when Shweta constantly urged to take him for a walk in the building premises. He claims that the CCTV footage shared by Shweta is from the day when the actress had arrived at his home to meet his son Reyansh. He said he is not stopping Shweta from meeting their son. He also spoke about other instances from their former altercations in the video and continued to wrong all claims made by his estranged wife.

Credits: SpotboyE