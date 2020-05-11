News

Abhinav Kohli's sister is a frontline warrior against covid-19

MUMBAI: Shweta Tiwari's estranged husband Abhinav Kohli's sister is a frontline doctor treating patients for covid-19. The pandemic has left the world handicapped. During such times, it's doctors and other frontline workers who are keeping the hopes alive.

Abhinav shared a few pictures of his doctor-sister and wrote, 'My sister Dr. Arpana Seth a frontline Doctor against Covid. So inspired by you didi. It’s thanks to strong and brave doctors like you who are saving our country.'

Talking about the actress and Abhinav, the two have separated from each other. Things went sour between the two when there were reports of Abhinav allegedly molesting her daughter Palak Tiwari from her former husband Raja Chaudhary. However, Palak denied this news and said that he never molested her but she was a victim of domestic abuse.

