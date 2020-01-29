Abhinav Shukla drags makers of Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka to court

MUMBAI: In the television industry, unfortunately, actors not getting their dues is quite common. The recent actor to make headlines over non-payment of dues is the handsome Abhinav Shukla, who’s currently seen in TV show Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka. If the latest online reports are anything to go by, the actor has dragged makers of the show to the court over the non-payment of dues. Abhinav has taken the legal route to fight with the makers to get his dues cleared.

According to a report in Bombay Times, Abhinav was not given one month’s notice period when his contract with the production house terminated with immediate effect. In the contract of the show, the makers of the show had mentioned a clause that if and when the channel decided to axe his character, he would be given a month’s notice. More than the breach of the contract, the actor has not even been given his dues for the month of October and November. After trying every way to get his money out from them, Abhinav decided to file a case against the producers, Comall and Sunjoy Wadhwa.

His lawyer, Suvigya Vidyarthi told BT, 'Besides many other issues, including misinforming and misleading the channel that Abhinav wasn’t available for the shoot, thereby compelling them to cast another actor as his replacement, the production house has even breached the contract by going against the clause under which Abhinav had to be compulsorily given a termination notice of a month in advance about his exit. He worked during the month of October, 2019, for which he hasn’t been paid. He hasn’t got his dues for the month of November as well, as stipulated in the contract. He even approached the channel and the Cine and TV Artists Association (CINTAA) and a meeting was held between CINTAA and Indian Film and TV Producers Council (IFTPC) representing the two parties. However, the solution provided in the meeting wasn’t respected by the production house. Left with no other option, he moved criminal court for registration of an FIR for the offences of cheating, fraud and extortion. The next hearing is in February.'

Credits: SpotboyE