Abhinav Shukla reveals what will be his focus while performing stunts on Khatron Ke Khiladi 

MUMBAI: After rocking for several weeks in Bigg Boss 14, Abhinav Shukla is once again set to be back with yet another reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11.

The actor has already flown down to Cape Town, South Africa along with the rest of the contestants.

Abhinav had proved his worth in Bigg Boss 14 house where he participated along with his wife Rubina Dilaik.

But this time, he will be alone and it will be interesting to see how Abhinav performs.

In an interview with an entertainment portal, Abhinav was asked to mention two things that he is going to focus on during the show.

Abhinav reveals common sense is the most powerful tool one has which needs to be used especially during the stunts.

The actor revealed how everything is going to be new for him and he is not aware of what kind of stunts will be there to perform so he is just mentally preparing himself.

